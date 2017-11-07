Did Bella Thorne Just Plump Her Lips Too Much? Check Out The Video And Expert Opinions

Bella Thorne might currently be on top of the pouty lip list. She is showing off her plumped pout on Instagram, and it’s the plumpest pout she has ever had until now.

‘Good morning early risers,’ she wrote on Instagram on the morning of November 6.

She posted a video of herself posing and smiling, showing off her super big lips, along with her long lashes and the septum ring.

She has had a plump pout for a while, but now her lips look more prominent than ever!

Her fans apparently love this look, commenting on the video, ‘of all the roses you are the most beautiful’ and ‘Ur so cute.’

Dr. Kirk Brandow who is the founder and director of the Brandow Clinic for Cosmetic Surgery has not treated Bella, but he previously discussed with HollywoodLife. He stated the following:

‘Bella has definitely had lip injections, but she has always had larger lips like Angelia Jolie. Lip enhancements like fillers can make them much bigger. I also think she is using makeup which accentuates the size of the lips and makes them look much bigger than they actually are. Her lower lip has definitely been augmented quite significantly, and the upper lip as well, but not quite as much.’

Charis Wipfler (Grace), APRN-FNP, BC, from Grace Medical Aesthetics, commented on how big is too big:

‘Everyone has a different beauty ideal. A reputable practitioner will work with the client to determine what those ideals and goals are. Some feel that the best outcomes are those that look and feel natural, leaving curious observers to question ‘Did she or didn’t she?’, while other clients choose a more glamorous, obvious enhancement. Your practitioner should be able to do both.’

Aside from her huge lips, if you are wondering what she has been up to lately, you should know that she is starring in Liam Payne‘s new music video for his song entitled Bedroom Floor. In just a few hours, the video had raised almost half a million views.