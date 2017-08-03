Did Another ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Marry An Ex-Con?

Apparently, Kenya Moore isn’t the only person on the set of Real Housewives Of Atlanta who tied the knot in private. According to Straight From The A, one of the last cast members has done the same thing, and her new husband is behind bars right now in the big house!

The site claims that Whitfield has been dating Tyrone Gilliams for years, who is currently serving time for fraud.

Before being in jail for fraud, the reality star has held the man down for a long time, allegedly.

The publication states that the pair even got married while he was in prison.

God, how romantic, right?

The Instagram company, Baller Alert, released some photos of the pair together during Whitfield’s visit to the prison.

We have a shot of them below:

#shereewhitfield friend or fiancé? (Swipe for more) A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Aug 2, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Gilliams has a history with Sheree, and not amicable history either!

Before Gilliam and Whitfield’s romance, he was involved in some scam where he was allegedly the “producer” who scammed her and Nene out of appearance fees, which led to an epic showdown on the TV series.

Back in 2016, when the reality star was on Watch What Happens Live, the host asked her if she was engaged to him.

However, she pointed out that they were not seeing each other, and were just friends. Did she lie, or has she really been seeing this man for a long time? Either way, it’s probably not a good look to be married to someone who is currently in prison for a federal offense. What do our readers think of this situation? Perhaps, she should’ve chosen someone of a more reputable character?