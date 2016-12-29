Did Adele Have A Christmas Wedding?

Adele and her longtime partner Simon Konecki are now married, reports the Daily Mail.

Well probably not.

The 28-year-old singer sparked rumours of wedding bells when she was spotted in Los Angeles this week wearing a large rock on her finger.

In October the 42–year-old charity boss proposed to the singer and the pair planned a holiday wedding over Christmas.

They want to keep details low key an insider told The Mirror.

The source added that the singer doesn’t wear her engagement ring before she is “very private.”

The couple who were introduced by mutual friend Ed Sheeran have a four-year-old son Angelo.

This is not the first time that the status of the couples relationship was up in the air.

Last year at the Xcel Center in Minnesota Adele told the crowd: “I might as well be married, but I’m not.

She told the crowd: “I would tell you if We did get married.”

The ‘Hello’ singer recently told Rolling Stone magazine that she doesn’t feel the need to tie the knot.

She said they just haven’t felt the need to get married. Adding that having a child is their bond.

Adele also squashed speculation that she would be having another child

She explained: “I don’t think I can have another child. I mean, I can. But I don’t think I want two.”

2016 has been great to Adele she picked up an impressive five Billboard Music Award and our BRIT Awards.