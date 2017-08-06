Did Aaron Carter Just Come Out As Bi-Sexual On Twitter? I Find ‘Boys & Girls Attractive’

Did Aaron Carter just come out as a bi-sexual? He wrote a lengthy confession on Twitter on August 5 in which he explained that he finds both girls and boys attractive since the age of 13.

Aaron was sincere and brave as he took to Twitter to get some things off his chest, things about his sexuality.

So fresh and clean. About to finish my final songs for the album the studio. #staytuned #løvë A post shared by Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) on Jul 28, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

‘This doesn’t bring me any shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me,’ he began telling his six hundred thousand followers.

‘I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age, and when I was around 13-years old, I started to find boys and girls attractive.’

Is he trying to tell us that he is bisexual? His confession not only describes what he is thinking but it also depicts a physical encounter with the same sex.

‘It wasn’t until 17-years old, after a few relationships with girls, that I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with,’ he continued.

Aaron finished his post with a quote by Boy George, who is openly gay. ‘I’ve never felt as though I didn’t belong; I just acted as though I didn’t.’

You can cut out all the flowers, but you can't keep the spring from coming. A post shared by Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) on Aug 5, 2017 at 8:26pm PDT

No matter what his sexual preferences are his fans will still love him and his music as well.

He has recently been through some very challenging events, such as the DUI arrest and the death of his father and this confession might mean the light at the end of the tunnel for him.

He also has the support of his brother, Nick Carter who tried to reach out to him after the July 15 arrest in Georgia.

Advertisement

According to a source close to him, ‘Nick doesn’t have Aaron’s phone number. Aaron blocks everyone and changes his number so none of his family can get in touch with him.’ We hope that Aaron can learn to let his guard down every once in a while and let the ones that love him come closer.