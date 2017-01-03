Dick Clark Production Team Denies Tampering with Mariah Carey’s Audio

Mariah Carey had a pretty bad and shameful beginning of the year after her performance in the New Year’s Eve Times Square celebration was, according to her, “sabotaged.” Now, Dick Clark production team is firing back at her for the unfounded accusations that the audio issues happened on purpose.

The 46 year old diva previously stated that she believed the disaster was planned so that the show could boost its ratings.

Her team even sent Dick Clark a message calling him out for purposefully messing with the back track and microphone during the performance.

Carey’s representatives claimed that the singer made the issues with her ear piece known to the stage team but they assured her it would work once she started singing.

“However, that was not the case, and they were again told that her earpiece was not working. Instead of endeavoring to fix the issue so that Mariah could perform, they went live.”

Dick Clark Production team immediately fired back at the singer, calling her thoughts “absurd.”

A few fellow celebrities took it upon themselves to share what they thought about the disastrous performance. One of them was Josh Groban, who tweeted “Any time one of the greatest voices of my generation lip syncs an angel loses its wings.”

He, later on deleted his tweet and blamed the fans for not understanding the joke.

“Deleted my tweets about a certain performance because it was made in humor but taken way more meanly than intended. Not out to diss artists,” he stated.

According to an insider, “When she was caught lip syncing, everyone started laughing at her.” The insider claimed that after she stormed off the stage, embarrassed, they could hear her breaking down backstage.

“She told them that she’s never doing it again,” explained the source.

Was Mariah Carey’s year-end performance really sabotaged for ratings?

