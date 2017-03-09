Diary Entries Prove Michael Jackson Knew Someone Was Trying To Kill Him

According to a newly discovered diary of the late Michael Jackson, it seems that his daughter, Paris was right all along.

The star not only predicted his own death but he also often wrote about his fear that his enemies are going to murder him.

“It’s obvious! All arrows point to that,” Paris stated about her suspicion that her father was killed.

“All real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a set up.”

In a journal entry dating from 2009, Jackson wrote: “I’m afraid someone is trying to kill me.”

The terrified singer was scared that he was being targeted because of his $750 million catalogue — ATV Music Publishing.

Furthermore, he also accused John Branca, his publishing lawyer for the murder plot.

“Do not trust John Branca and Sony … ATV is my catalogue. I’m not selling it,” he wrote in his diary.

“Evil people, everywhere … They want to destroy me and take my publishing company. The system wants to kill me for my catalogue.”

In June of 2009, not too long after writing those eerie words, Michael Jackson suddenly passed away at the age of 50.

Even though Conrad Murray, his personal Doctor was convicted for Jackson’s death, many people still suspect that there is more to the story.

According to an old friend, the pop star had been writing in the diary ever since the ‘90s.

Jacobshagen claimed that he last saw the artist in April of 2009 in Las Vegas, where he also found many of the diary’s pages later on.

“Michael had them on the bedroom door, the side of the bed, the bathroom door, living room,” said Jacobshagen.

“He was so alone, he had nobody anymore — no friends, only his children.”