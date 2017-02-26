Diane Kruger And Co-Star Norman Reedus Dating?

Diane Kruger may have no choice but make public her secret relationship with Sky costar Norman Reedus.

The actress broke up with her now ex boyfriend who she dated for no less than 10 years not too long ago and now she was spotted in the company of the same man who caused her to be dumped in the first place.

On February 23, the paparazzi caught Diane and Norman in New York City, getting out of his car.

Although, after rumors began spreading that she cheated on her boyfriend at the time with her co-star, Diane tried her best to convince him that nothing actually happened between her and Norman, “the damage was done.”

He just couldn’t ignore all the reports of her allegedly making out with Reedus and “couldn’t get past her betrayal.”

Several sources wondered if Kruger ever stopped seeing Reedus after they were spotted multiple times chatting comfortably and sitting very close to each other.

“After all her begging, pleading and insisting that she didn’t have feelings for Norman — this is the ultimate slap in the face,” stated one insider at the time of the scandal.

Just a month after the break up, more precisely in August of last year, Kruger and Jackson were seen kissing and it seemed as if he decided to forgive and forget and give their relationship another chance but in the end he just couldn’t get over the betrayal.

Eventually, Jackson moved on with a co-star of his own – Ruth Wilson.

Eyewitnesses saw the two drinking together and chatting for hours, clearly enjoying each other’s companies.

What do you think of Kruger and Reedus’ romance? Do you believe they will last?