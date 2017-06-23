Deyjah Harris’ Birthday Is Another Public Reunion For T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris – Take That, Bernice Burgos, Say Fans

Deyjah Harris’ sweet 16th birthday party was the occasion for T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris to get together and celebrate the beautiful young lady.

Via social media, Deyjah shared numerous pictures and fun videos from the soirée.

It was a family affair – the event was attended by Deyjah’s mother, Ms. Niko, her brothers, cousins, and of course, all of her friends.

For her birthday, the teenager dazzled like the princess of the south, (which happens to be her name on Instagram).

The young lady opted for a shimmering pink floor-length gown that stole the night. The dress featured long sleeves and sheer panels on the front.

She later changed into a gold mini dress and matching shoes.

Proud papa T.I. posted a clip where he is seen hugging his daughter and used the caption to say he will always be there to protect her.

The rapper warned Deyjah’s potential boyfriends in a post that read: “My Baby’s a Super Sweet 16 now. And Me, along wit all her Uncles, her Big Cousins, her Lil Bros & her Big Bros @phase_4 @domaniharris1 Have an obligation to protect her & ensure her safety from all hurt harm or danger. Now PLAY WIT IT!!!!”

Tiny also shared a few photos with the teen where they are both smiling from ear to ear.

She captioned a picture with a heartwarming message that read: “Sweet 16 birthday today! I couldn’t be more happy about the beautiful young lady she’s grew to be. She’s shy but funny, super talented more importantly, ‘She Will Always Be My Baby.’”

According to several reports, the stars of “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” have moved back in the marital home after the Bernice Burgos cheating scandal.

The couple spent Father’s Day in bed with their children, and now Tiny is pleading with her spouse to drop the divorce.

A spy said: “Tiny wants to drop the divorce with T.I. She has been pleading with him to cancel all the lawyers, the paperwork and everything else that would end their marriage.”

The person added: “The last few days, including Father’s Day, have been wonderful for the couple and Tiny feels like their marriage is worth saving. Despite everything they have been through, Tiny never stopped loving the father of her children.”

Not too long ago, Tiny was on social media saying that the cheating allegations may have saved their marriage.

The mother of four wrote: “It was the betrayal that blessed me.No worries…God always show up & show out!! Blessing in disguise.”

Fans are over the moon to see the family reunited and happy.