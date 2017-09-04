‘Devastated’ Lady Gaga Postpones Concert In Montreal, Offers Fans Free Pizza To Make It Up To Them

Unfortunately for the Lady Gaga fans in Montreal, Canada that were looking forward to her concert, the artist had some bad news. Today, the singer announced that her scheduled performance was postponed due to vocal problems.

Gaga took to social media to apologize for the inconvenience, saying how sorry she was and how much she appreciated her fans.

In a later and lengthier post, the star continued to apologize and also included a photo that showed her sadness about the concert getting postponed last minute.

‘To my beautiful fans, I could not be more devastated that I’m unable to perform tonight. I sing this entire show live, and I pride myself in giving it my all, but when I sang at Citi Field in the rain, I got sick. I am so sorry to anyone who had their heart set on seeing me tonight. I love you. Xoxo, Joanne,’ tweeted Lady Gaga.

I'm so sorry Montréal. We are working on postponing the show. Please read this message from my ❤️ below. pic.twitter.com/ktglIGpykL — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 4, 2017

She was so apologetic she couldn’t perform that the superstar announced that all the fans waiting to see her in front of The William Gray Montréal hotel, where she was resting, would get free pizza.

Her next performances are scheduled to take place in Toronto at Air Canada Center on Wednesday and Thursday.

Before she announced the postponing of her concert, Gaga couldn’t forget to wish her ‘Telephone partner in crime’ Beyonce a happy birthday, adding that she just can’t believe eight years have passed since their collab!