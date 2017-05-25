Devastated! Jenelle Evans Loses Custody Battle With Her Mom Over Oldest Child!

Sadly for the Teen Mom star, Jenelle Evans has lost the custody battle with her mother over her first child, 7-year-old son Jace. According to new reports, it has been decided that the woman will not be getting her son back anytime soon.

One insider at the Brunswick County Court has revealed that 25-year-old Evans and her mother Barbara Evans have managed to reach common ground and the judge was waiting for an official decision to be communicated to him.

The source who was present in the courtroom claimed that the moment “wasn’t very emotional,” adding that no one cried, nor did the two feuding women fought anymore.

However, even though Jenelle did not get full custody of her oldest, at least the reality TV star was granted more visitation time with Jace.

That is a good compromise for Evans considering she recently claimed that her mother forbade her from seeing Jace in the past weeks!

At least, now Barbara will not have full control over how much time Jenelle gets to spend with her son.

We do know the MTV star had hoped she could regain full custody of the boy, but her dreams were crushed yesterday in court.

As fans may remember, Barabara was asked by Jenelle to take care of her son as a baby.

At the time she was struggling with drug addiction and got in trouble with the law which ultimately landed her behind bars.

But after she got out and changed her life, Jenelle’s mother still refused to give her back custody of Jace.

We know that Teen Mom cameras were filming before and after the recent court proceedings, so we’ll be able to find out more when the episode airs.

