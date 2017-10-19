Devastated Caitlyn Jenner ‘Out In The Cold’ After Pregnant Daughter Kylie Snubs Her Completely!

According to new reports, Caitlyn Jenner is shocked by her daughter Kylie’s iciness towards her especially now that she is expecting the transgender icon’s grandchild. ‘Cait has left Kylie dozens of messages, sent flowers and gifts – but she has not heard a peep back for weeks. It is so upsetting and confusing to her – why would her youngest child freeze her out like this?’ one source close to the Kardashian clan revealed.

As those who keep up with the Kardashians may remember, it was a rep of Caitlyn’s who pretty much confirmed Kylie’s pregnancy, when they said they had learned about it a long time ago.

But apparently, the former Olympian flipped out when she found out that her 20-year-old daughter and her boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting.

Caitlyn thought Kylie is way too young to have a child and would have rather had her at least be in a committed relationship first.

Of course, the makeup mogul is more than wealthy enough to take care of a baby by herself but her dad still believes becoming a mother at her age will take a tremendous toll on her life.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner has bought a $1.65 million condo in Calabasas, California just to be closer to her daughter and grandchild.

Insiders say Caitlyn is blaming the momager for influencing Kylie to snub her in order to keep her away from the family.

‘She has been crying a lot about it, praying for a miracle, but right now it is not happening, and she is out in the cold,’ the source explained.

Do you think it’s right for Kylie to push her father away?