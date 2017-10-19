FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
angelina jolie t.i. Hazel E bella hadid javi marroquin Gabourey Sidibe caitlyn jenner robert parks valletta tamar braxton christina el moussa kylie jenner ellen degeneres drake peggy sulahian blac chyna Eniko Parrish Blake Griffin kourtney kardashian kirk frost tyga tameka cottle alex rodriguez kim kardashian
Home » Entertainment

Devastated Caitlyn Jenner ‘Out In The Cold’ After Pregnant Daughter Kylie Snubs Her Completely!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 10/19/2017
2
1.5K Views
0


kylie jenner cailtlynSource: youtube.com

According to new reports, Caitlyn Jenner is shocked by her daughter Kylie’s iciness towards her especially now that she is expecting the transgender icon’s grandchild. ‘Cait has left Kylie dozens of messages, sent flowers and gifts – but she has not heard a peep back for weeks. It is so upsetting and confusing to her – why would her youngest child freeze her out like this?’ one source close to the Kardashian clan revealed.

As those who keep up with the Kardashians may remember, it was a rep of Caitlyn’s who pretty much confirmed Kylie’s pregnancy, when they said they had learned about it a long time ago.

But apparently, the former Olympian flipped out when she found out that her 20-year-old daughter and her boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting.

Caitlyn thought Kylie is way too young to have a child and would have rather had her at least be in a committed relationship first.

Of course, the makeup mogul is more than wealthy enough to take care of a baby by herself but her dad still believes becoming a mother at her age will take a tremendous toll on her life.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner has bought a $1.65 million condo in Calabasas, California just to be closer to her daughter and grandchild.

Insiders say Caitlyn is blaming the momager for influencing Kylie to snub her in order to keep her away from the family.

‘She has been crying a lot about it, praying for a miracle, but right now it is not happening, and she is out in the cold,’ the source explained.

Advertisement

Do you think it’s right for Kylie to push her father away?

Post Views: 1,471

Read more about caitlyn jenner kylie jenner kuwk the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Kylie Jenner Is Enjoying The Media Circus Around Her Pregnancy Announcement And First Baby Bump Photo
10/19/2017
Travis Scott Showered Kylie Jenner With Affection During Their Double Date With Kendall Jenner And Blake Griffin
10/19/2017
Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Want Kanye West To Drop Blac Chyna Diss Track After She Sued The Whole Kardashian Clan
10/19/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
2 Comments

Robin
10/19/2017 at 6:34 pm
Reply

This is wrong in so many ways but I think it’s just a rumor because Kylie & Cait seem super close


SPARKLE
10/19/2017 at 6:16 pm
Reply

At least her father/mother seems to have good sense on this pregnancy. I’m so sick of hearing but she has money. It’s obvious money can’t buy good sense, maturity, growth common sense to know you don’t *uck two men raw within a month unprotected, brilliant. Now you question why Tyga is asking for a blood test 40 weeks is all I will say. Our future mothers woooooooo LORD


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *