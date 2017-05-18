Devastated Ben Affleck On The Brink Of A Meltdown After Jennifer Garner Kicks Him Out!

It looks like his split from Jennifer Aniston has brought the once handsome Hollywood star to such a sad state that he is completely unrecognizable. Recently, the paparazzi have managed to catch Ben Affleck out and about again, and it seems like he has completely let go.

In the photos such as that above, Affleck looks spent, bloated and balding, in addition to the weight that keeps piling on.

The actor has descended into a personal hell in recent weeks, as he slowly realizes that the mother of his children may never have him back, no matter how much he tries to prove he has changed.

As a result, Ben Affleck has been spending his days feeling pity for himself and drinking his health away.

As fans may already know, the Justice League star has recently completed a booze boot camp as a promise to Garner, and the last resort to convince her to take him back.

One insider stated that “Ben looks bloated and clammy!” following his rehab stint that left him in remission from the sweet release alcohol used to give him.

His efforts were left fruitless when, not too long ago, moving trucks were seen in front of their shared, family home in Pacific Palisades, California.

After years of co-parenting and even cohabiting despite their split, it seemed as if Affleck and Garner wouldn’t go forward with their divorce.

However, in the end, no matter how much they struggled to fix the past mistakes, last month, the couple finally gave up trying and filed for divorce.

According to an insider close to the estranged family, however, “Deep down, Ben thinks they’ll reconcile.”

“But he’s deluded! Assured the same source.

While Ben looks like he’s on the brink of a breakdown “Jen looks fantastic — a ray of light! She hasn’t looked so good in months!”

Garner is finally happy, and Affleck does not fit into her little Paradise.

In fact, the divorce was what did “wonders” for the actress who feels like a “huge weight has been lifted off her shoulders.”

