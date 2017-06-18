FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Movies

Despite Marvel’s Denial, Sony Says ‘Venom’ Movie Will Spin-Off From ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

Barry Rice Posted On 06/18/2017
Spider-Man: HomecomingSony/Marvel

One of the most confusing movie franchises to emerge in recent months involves Sony’s plans for a new Spider-Man film universe. The question no one can seem to give a straight answer to is whether or not all of these new films will actually be connected to one another.

Let’s back up: for the uninitiated, Sony acquired the rights to the Spider-Man franchise back in the 1990s, long before Marvel created their own film studio and a successful cinematic universe.

In the 2000s, Sony released three Spider-Man films directed by Sam Raimi and starring Tobey Maguire as everyone’s favorite web-slinger.

When plans for Spider-Man 4 fell apart, Sony rebooted the franchise with Andrew Garfield taking over the title role in The Amazing Spider-Man.

When the 2014 sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, underperformed at the box office, Sony decided it was time to take drastic action.

The studio decided to bring in Marvel Studios to handle Spider-Man since they had already successfully created their Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man and the rest of the Avengers.

Sony continues to retain the film rights to Spider-Man and all related characters, but they handed over creative control of the films to Marvel.

As a result, Marvel introduced Tom Holland’s new Spider-Man to the MCU in last year’s Captain America: Civil War and the character will headline his own film in next month’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

In the meantime, Sony announced plans to created their own shared universe using other Spider-Man characters they owned, starting with 2018’s Venom starring Tom Hardy and a planned film starring Black Cat and Silver Sable.

Originally, it was made clear that these films would exist in their own separate continuity; they would share a universe (“Sony’s Marvel Universe,” as it was dubbed), but they would not connect to Spider-Man or the MCU.

Last week, Homecoming director Jon Watts and Marvel president Kevin Feige confirmed that the Sony films would be separate from the MCU, but a few days later, producer Amy Pascal told an interviewer the new movies “all take place in the world” of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Are Sony and Marvel just not on the same page, or is someone lying? Time will tell, but at this point, anything is possible.

Read more about Tom Hardy tom holland marvel mcu spider-man venom

