Desperate To Start A Family Khloe Kardashian Wants To Adopt Rob’s Baby Daughter!

Khloe Kardashian is quite desperate to start a family of her own as time is running out. According to new reports, Khloe has created a tight bond with her brother’s infant daughter, Dream and told Rob she would like to adopt her!

“Khloe cannot get enough of that little girl,” one source close to the Kardashian family revealed, adding that “She is so protective of her because of all the dramas surrounding her folks.”

Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians are certainly aware of the complicated on again, off again relationship between the baby’s parents.

On the most recent episode, Rob opened up about the status of their relationship, stating that “I want to see her grow up and spend time with her every day…I want to keep my family together.”

But the man was unsure the relationship with Blac Chyna would end up working despite the fact that he still loves her very much.

The rest of the Kardashians are just as unsure, and that is why Khloe decided to step in and try to protect little Dream from a nasty custody battle.

“She knows Rob getting full custody is unlikely,” the insider stated.

Therefore, no matter what is going to happen between Rob and Chyna, “She wants to help him co-parent his daughter,” officially, with legal paperwork all filed in.

Khloe has been ready for a while now to start her own family, and she has been putting money aside for a lavish wedding to her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

However, the man has not yet proposed to her.

“She has set aside half a million bucks, which she figures will pay for at least half the ceremony as well as dresses, catering, entertainment and a five-star honeymoon,” the insider revealed.

Apparently, Khloe has also been showering the basketball player with numerous expensive gifts to keep him from breaking up with her.

The insider claimed that considering Khloe’s biological clock is ticking, adopting Dream is her backup plan.

However, even if she will have babies of her own one day, she still “wants to be a significant part of Dream’s life,” as she loves her brother’s baby girl very much.

We wonder what Blac Chyna thinks of Khloe’s plan.

Do you think Khloe’s adoption plan is a good idea? Would Dream’s parents agree to it?