Desperate To Start A Family! – Kenya Moore Spotted At Barbados IVF Clinic

Kenya Moore can’t wait to become a mother! In order to get to that point as fast as possible, the reality TV star turned to IVF treatments! The Real Housewives of Atlanta celeb was caught by the paparazzi recently entering a fertility clinic in Barbados.

The 46-year-old Kenya has never hidden the fact that she wants to start a family.

But now more than ever, Moore has started to put some real effort into achieving that goal.

She and her new hubby Marc Daly, who she tied the knot with earlier in the year, have been focusing on procreating.

#baecation #photobombed 🙀 #MrAndMrsDaly #HappyLaborDayWeekend A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Sep 2, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

The couple is spending their time in the Carribean, and it’s not just a vacation.

Moore and her husband went there to get pregnant!

After she was spotted entering a fertility clinic there, and media outlets reported on it, a rep for Moore also confirmed the news that they are trying.

In the pic taken by the paparazzi Kenya is all alone, but reportedly, her significant other is set to join her starting tomorrow, November 17.

And because the process takes a long time, they are supposedly going to remain in Barbados for at least two more weeks!

Even though Real Housewives cameras did not follow the couple at the clinic, a source told us that Kenya is open to talking about the experience during an episode next year.