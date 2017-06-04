Desperate Scott Disick Threatens Kourtney Kardashian’s Boy Toy Younes Bendjima As He Returns Home!

After an entire week of wild partying with women at Cannes and in London, Scott Disick has finally decided to come back home. Is the man trying to win back the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian?

The 34-year-old reality TV star was spotted arriving at LAX, wearing a pair of shades to conceal his identity.

Not too long ago, the man was caught partying with a topless woman in London, just days after having an entire party marathon with many other girls in Cannes.

According to sources close to Kardashian’s baby daddy, the man has been trying to take revenge on Kourtney after he became jealous of her new boy toy, model Younes Bendjima.

The same insiders revealed that Scott flew to Cannes just to stay as far as possible from Kourt and Younes’ rented villa together.

Disick was determined to get her baby mama’s attention by partying with bikini-clad women, including Bella Thorne, Sofia Richie, Ella Ross, among many others whose identity remained unknown.

But while Kourtney remained virtually unaffected by Scott’s parading with so many girls, the man has become so desperate to get her back that he even threatened Bendjima.

‘Scott called Younes and told him that if he sees him, he is going to kick his a** for stealing Kourtney from him. Younes obviously was bothered by this, but he isn’t going to back off. He says he is in love with Kourtney,’ one insider revealed.

Do you believe Disick has returned to Los Angeles to win Kourtney back? Should Kourtney continue her relationship with the young model or should she take back her baby daddy?