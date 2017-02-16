Desperate Rob Will Marry Chyna Without A Prenup – Kardashians Horrified

According to new shocking reports, Rob Kardashian has informed his family that he will marry his baby mama, Blac Chyna no matter what and he wants “nothing to do with a prenup.”

The reveal horrified the Kardashians with his decision, especially because his sisters and momager are against his relationship with Chyna and think she is destructive to his well being.

Hearing that he doesn’t want a prenup to be signed worries them even more. One day she might walk away, not only with their daughter Dream but also with his Rob’s fortune.

But Rob doesn’t care! All he knows is that he loves her deeply and if asking her to sign a prenup means she will not marry him, he is ready to give it up in a heartbeat.

“He’s so desperate and determined to get her to marry him, he’s offered to go without a prenup,” stated a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

“This has gone down like a lead balloon with the family, who are terrified of Chyna’s gold-digging reputation.”

Furthermore, it looks like the worries are not unfounded considering Rob and Chyna have gone through their fair share of ups and downs in their short relationship.

Recently, Blac Chyan was spotted having lunch in West Hollywood with a mystery man and to make matters worse she was not wearing her engagement ring either.

Rob’s distrusting sisters have gone as far as hiring a private investigator to follow Chyna in order to catch her cheating.

Despite all that, The Kardashian son doesn’t seem to care at all about her alleged cheating as long as she will not leave him.

“He’s so insecure he just doesn’t think she’ll marry him with a prenup,” said the source, “but no one can convince him otherwise.”