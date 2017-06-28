Desperate Rob Kardashian Wants Blac Chyna Back Despite Father’s Day Fight

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have tried left and right to make things work between them for the good of their 7-month-old daughter, Dream Kardashian.

However, they cannot seem to get it right, one step forward and two backward.

The good thing is that they keep trying and are not ready to give up on their love story.

In the most recent development, it was revealed that their Father’s Day outing to Disneyland did not go smooth at all despite the sweet pictures and videos that were posted on social media.

While the two reality television stars put on a united front for fans, they kept going at it behind the scenes.

A person, who witnessed their interaction on that day, spoke to Life & Style and shared: “Rob and Chyna could not stop bickering as they made their way around Disney. They were sniping at each other the entire time.”

The source also told the publication: “The club’s dress code is no joke. Flip-flops and cutoffs are not allowed. But Chyna strolled into the main dining room wearing very short cutoffs. Other diners gasped, and staffers tried to tell Chyna she could not eat there dressed like that, but management let it go.”

That explains why Rob and Chyna are so reluctant to say it officially that they are back on.

There are still so many pieces of the puzzle to put together for them to reach that good place in the relationship where they can allow others to look in.

Let me love u 😋 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

One thing is sure; the sock designer is determined to make things work and get back the woman he loves for good.

A close friend of the couple said: “Poor Rob is so desperate to get Dream and Chyna back permanently he would do pretty much anything at this stage. He is so sad and lonely without them. All he wants is his family back together and working on the future. So, he is doing the only thing he knows how to do — throw money at them. During their many fights, Chyna would taunt Rob and call him a ‘loser’ so he is determined to show her that he can support her and be the man she wants. It is sad, really; for some reason, Rob just can’t give up the fight.”

It is a complicated dance, but a lot of supporters are rooting for them to succeed so they can focus all of their energy in raising their adorable child.