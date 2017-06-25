Desperate Prince Charles Begged Camilla Not To Marry Andrew Parker Bowles

A new book has revealed more details about Prince Charles’ long and tumultuous relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, stating that the woman chose her love Andrew Parker Bowles, over the royal. Despite the fact that the heir to the throne begged Camilla not to tie the knot with Bowles years before the price even met Diana, Camilla still ended up marrying the handsome British army officer.

According to the book, Prince Charles cried before his wedding with Princess Diana, and they were not happy tears but heartbreak.

The tell-all, written by Penny Junor, reveals new information on the Royal, shared by friends and family members.

The author claims that Camilla dated Bowles for seven years and she desperately wanted to become his wife despite the fact that the man cheated on hear multiple times.

When Camilla was introduced to Charles by a pal thinking the woman should be treated better, sparks started flying between them.

However, even though the Prince was crazy about Camilla, she was well aware their romance would not go anywhere considering the Royal family insisted he should marry a virgin.

Camilla continued to date Bowles, and the man finally proposed to her.

The book states that the Prince was devastated by the wedding news and begged Camilla not to go through with it.

But sources for the tell all revealed that the woman loved Bowles’ alpha male style, even though he used to cheat on her. The two got married in 1973.

Charles was never able to move on from his mistress, and he publicly confessed about still meeting her during his marriage with Princess Diana.

In 2005, the Prince finally married Camilla, who had been hurt by husband’s infidelity.