Desperate Michael Straham Begs Kelly Ripa To Let Him Return To Live! With Kelly?

Michael Straham and his Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts allegedly feuded on the show’s set and now, the man is desperate to return to Live!

Advertisement

According to sources, Straham has been begging Kelly Ripa to let him back in after he blindsided her with his sudden “Live! with Kelly and Michael” exit.

Michael reportedly had an epic argument with Robin on the set of the ABC morning show on January 26.

However, according to a new source, that rumor is “completely wrong!”

As it turns out, the mystery man speaking to Strahan and Roberts in the photos is not a producer of the show. He is in fact, ESPN reporter Tom Rinaldi and they were not arguing, but simply chatting.

“The only disagreement on set was over who was going to win the Super Bowl. Everyone at ‘GMA,’ is thrilled to have Michael on the show full-time. He’s a fantastic addition to the team,” said a new insider who denied any conflict on set ever happened.

“These photos are the same images shopped around to various news outlets, which everyone else declined to publish because the story is bogus and show nothing of the sort,” the source added.

“This is fake news being sold by someone who has no way of knowing what was being said because they weren’t even in the studio,” explained the source, slamming the other ‘insider’ who claimed the co-hosts had an on-set spat.

Advertisement

After Michael exited Live! with Kelly and Michael in May of last year, the show has been hosted by Ripa only. However, a number of male Television personalities, such as Jimmy Kimmel, Jussie Smollett, Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper and Josh Groban have filled Straham’s spot as guest co-hosts.