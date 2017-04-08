FREE NEWSLETTER
Desperate Kris Jenner To Bring Blac Chyna Back On KUWK As Ratings Continue To Drop!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 04/08/2017
As Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been struggling more than ever, Kris Jenner is going to extremes trying to save it from cancellation! If it means the ratings will go up, the momager is open to even bring none other than Blac Chyna on the show!

According to new reports, Kris has already prepared new storylines for his son’s baby mama but is it too late?

Kris has done everything in her power to save the reality show and now, her only hope is Blac Chyna “They are hoping that Chyna can save the show,” an insider revealed.

It looks like, indeed, people have been more interested in Chyna and Rob’s drama than in what happens with the Kardashians and this is reflected in their show’s high ratings.

Blac Chyna is definitely going to accept the network’s offer to star in another season of Rob and Chyna as well as on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

However, as fans may already be aware, it’s all for show as in reality Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian and Chyna don’t have the best of relationships. On the contrary, “The last thing Chyna really wants to do is hang out with the sisters and the mom,” one source claimed.

But Chyna apparently also “knows her value” and is ready to fight against the Kardashian “bullies.”

Even though she will have to go through being treated badly by the entire family now that her relationship with Rob is “sh**y” Chyna is ready to take on everybody and pocket some money.

At this point, considering how bad the show is doing, Kris would be very grateful if her son’s baby mama starts some drama with her daughters.

Would you like to see more of Blac Chyna on KUWK?

6 Comments

Francesca
04/09/2017 at 3:50 am
Reply

The public has had enough of these people!
Time to end this ridiculous, and classless show.


Joshua
04/09/2017 at 3:35 am
Reply

They need Caitlyn on the show as well as chyna.. kuwtk is my favorite show


Melanie
04/09/2017 at 2:13 am
Reply

Cancel it please maybe it dropping for a reason! I hope it continues.


cherrie mcclain
04/09/2017 at 1:38 am
Reply

They just need to understand the may have run its course an they need to accept it an move on . kris get your man back if you care about him. Live and love you can still make $$ . Caitlyn well i liked Bruce and the kids ALL OF THEM. Your all very beautiful people in looks an from what ive seen of the show im sure you all have something going on besides the show.


Jameson
04/08/2017 at 9:01 pm
Reply

Please take down the pic of Kylie looking like a salt water fish whos just not normal .what is pretty about that ,CAN’t imagine her without makeup !Kendall got the looks for sure Kylie except who you are !You try way too hard ,who wants to wake up to you without all that ? Sorry Charlie!!!!!


Nathan
04/08/2017 at 6:19 pm
Reply

They need Caitlyn on the show. That show was soooooo much better when Bruce was on it.


