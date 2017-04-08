Desperate Kris Jenner To Bring Blac Chyna Back On KUWK As Ratings Continue To Drop!

As Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been struggling more than ever, Kris Jenner is going to extremes trying to save it from cancellation! If it means the ratings will go up, the momager is open to even bring none other than Blac Chyna on the show!

According to new reports, Kris has already prepared new storylines for his son’s baby mama but is it too late?

Kris has done everything in her power to save the reality show and now, her only hope is Blac Chyna “They are hoping that Chyna can save the show,” an insider revealed.

It looks like, indeed, people have been more interested in Chyna and Rob’s drama than in what happens with the Kardashians and this is reflected in their show’s high ratings.

Blac Chyna is definitely going to accept the network’s offer to star in another season of Rob and Chyna as well as on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

However, as fans may already be aware, it’s all for show as in reality Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian and Chyna don’t have the best of relationships. On the contrary, “The last thing Chyna really wants to do is hang out with the sisters and the mom,” one source claimed.

But Chyna apparently also “knows her value” and is ready to fight against the Kardashian “bullies.”

Even though she will have to go through being treated badly by the entire family now that her relationship with Rob is “sh**y” Chyna is ready to take on everybody and pocket some money.

At this point, considering how bad the show is doing, Kris would be very grateful if her son’s baby mama starts some drama with her daughters.

Advertisement

Would you like to see more of Blac Chyna on KUWK?