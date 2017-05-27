Desperate Kim Kardashian To Get Involved In Politics Following KUWK’s Failure!

The ratings of Keeping Up with the Kardashians continue to drop each week more and more, and it looks like momager Kris Jenner has a new plan to keep her daughters relevant. This method you may never have expected – Jenner wants to send Kim into politics!

According to new reports, the controlling mother wants her other daughters to follow in her footsteps as well.

Sources have revealed that Kris is always pushing her girls to talk about relevant issues going on in the country.

In addition, she also wants at least one of her kids to be a Trump supporter.”

Furthermore, in one Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode, Kim was even caught on camera visiting Planned Parenthood, which, as you probably already know, is a nonprofit organization dealing with the sexual health of American citizens.

By having at least one child supporting Trump and other or others supporting organizations like Planned Parenthood, Kris hopes to create controversy.

Apparently, she is aware their TV show has started to become quite boring and “wants controversy and disagreements,” and nothing does that better than talking about politics.

What do you think about Kim and her sisters getting more involved in politics? Should they go for it or should they keep the current format of the show?