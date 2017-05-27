FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
mel b jenelle evans blac chyna Reginae Carter blake shelton Estelita Quintero kandi burruss kanye west t.i. Monica Rasheeda Frost phaedra parks Brandi Glanville bella thorne kylie jenner teresa giudice steve harvey bethenny frankel Brandi Cyrus Adrienne Bailon apollo nida
Home » Entertainment

Desperate Kim Kardashian To Get Involved In Politics Following KUWK’s Failure!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 05/27/2017
0
0


kim kardashainSource: etonline.com

The ratings of Keeping Up with the Kardashians continue to drop each week more and more, and it looks like momager Kris Jenner has a new plan to keep her daughters relevant. This method you may never have expected – Jenner wants to send Kim into politics!

According to new reports, the controlling mother wants her other daughters to follow in her footsteps as well.

Sources have revealed that Kris is always pushing her girls to talk about relevant issues going on in the country.

In addition, she also wants at least one of her kids to be a Trump supporter.”

Furthermore, in one Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode, Kim was even caught on camera visiting Planned Parenthood, which, as you probably already know, is a nonprofit organization dealing with the sexual health of American citizens.

By having at least one child supporting Trump and other or others supporting organizations like Planned Parenthood, Kris hopes to create controversy.

Apparently, she is aware their TV show has started to become quite boring and “wants controversy and disagreements,” and nothing does that better than talking about politics.

Advertisement

What do you think about Kim and her sisters getting more involved in politics? Should they go for it or should they keep the current format of the show?

Post Views: 0

Read more about kim kardashian kris jenner kuwk

Advertisement

You may also like
Blac Chyna Hurt By Rob Kardashian’s Statement Seeks Refuge In Tyga’s Arms – Can The Two Dumpees Make It Work?
05/27/2017
Kanye West Gives Kim Kardashian White Flowers On Third Wedding Anniversary – She Called Him The ‘Best Husband’
05/26/2017
Kylie Jenner Slammed For Photoshopping Thigh Gap!
05/26/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *