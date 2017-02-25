Desperate Khloe Kardashian “Begs” Tristan Thomson To Marry Her!

Khloe Kardashian and her basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson have only been together for a little over half a year but according to reports, she is so desperate to start a family with him that she is already “begging” Tristan to propose.

Advertisement

Furthermore, it looks like the Kardashian has everything all planned out and she is just waiting for him to pop the question. She even has a ring in mind.

“Khloe already has the exact ring picked out, as well as the jeweler, and Tristan knows this,” claimed a source close to the Kardashian family.

As fans may already know, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week to brag about her romance with Thompson. Afterwards, the love birds went on a little vacation to Jamaica this weekend and it looks like everything is going as planned for the star.

However, according to the insider, many of Khloe’s close friends and family members are not convinced marrying him is a very good idea. Even if he would actually ask her – which they think he wouldn’t.

The main reason why they are so skeptical is because Tristan’s former lover has recently given birth to his baby boy and they think she might want to snatch him back.

Another reason why her family and friends are not on board with the relationship is because ever since she started dating the basketball player, she has been ignoring everybody else!

“Khloe is in Cleveland 90 percent of the time with him and she has just completely ditched everyone,” claimed the source.

Against all odds, Khloe is ready to do anything to make Thompson hers.

Advertisement

“She is so desperate to get re-married and start a family. It seems like that is all that she wants!”