Desperate Bill O’Reilly Started Conspiracy Theory In Newly Uncovered Emails In Order To Keep His Job!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 04/22/2017
Bill O'ReillySource: people.com

As it turns out, Bill O’Reilly was quite desperate to keep his job at Fox News. He wished to avoid being fired so much that he revealed a lot of incriminatory details in his newly revealed emails.

According to the messages, O’Reilly’s lawyers were ready to release a left-wing conspiracy theory if the now-former hosts’ situation got any worse.

As you may already be aware, O’Reilly was fired from his host job on O’Reilly Factor after it was revealed that several women accused him of sexual harassment. Shortly after, he stated that the claims were “unfounded.”

“If we show to Fox tomorrow, word will get out and the Thursday call may be canceled,” O’Reilly wrote in one email, which apparently was “accidentally” forwarded to Politico.

“So no formal sending to Rupert [Mudoch] until after the call.”

“You all should know that I will not put up with much more from FNC,” O’Reilly added.

As it turns out, O’Reilly and his attorneys were talking about another email from Mary Pat Bonner, whom they called “a Democratic fundraiser and ally of the liberal watchdog group Media Matters.”

They are, allegedly, the main reason why Fox News fired him after 21 years as the host of O’Reilly Factor.

Glenn Beck took to Twitter to make public a screenshot of the alleged email from Bonner.

Angelo Carusone, the President of Media Matters, commented on Bill O’Reilly’s last effort to change his ruined public image and keep his host seat by claiming that their efforts were “very public.”

He then added that Media Matters is an ONG and the call was just to make sure they could “dig in for the long run.”

O’Reilly however, got fired beforehand.

“At least this explains why Glenn Beck launched a short-lived counter boycott yesterday morning against the companies that dropped O’Reilly,” Carusone added.

What do you think of the whole scandal? Did Bill O’Reilly deserve to lose his job at Fox News? Let us know your stance by leaving a comment down below!

Theresa
04/27/2017 at 8:57 pm
If any of these poor middle-aged, educated, professional (attorneys, professors and pun dents)and experienced (especially with flirtatious behavior hence the dress code) while being compensated with perks beyond most of America’s wildest dreams were truly harassed (day after day — not just a man trying to make a personal connection) or harmed (such as a loss of a position) by O’reilly, then and only then, he should have been sent to sensitivity training first and not fired. These women are hardly young innocent unexperienced and unprotected victims. They have just made it much more difficult for true professional women trying to be included in primarily male professions for fear they too may cry sexual harassment without a shred of credible evidence and smear the reputations of the men they work with. And, this should have been handled much more quietly and professionally than it was. These delicate flowers wanted to seize upon an opportunity without ever going to court because they could threaten and allege and make that sufficient to convict anyone they set their sights on. This is all that it takes in America when it comes to sexism or for that matter racism. This is very, very wrong!


Theresa
04/27/2017 at 8:38 pm
Who are the advertisers that dropped O’reilly? Let’s publicize them to boycott their products for caving into an orchestrated well moneyed effort by paid and volunteer non-consumers of Fox (and consequently their products) to silence the conservative but fair viewpoints of O’reilly.


