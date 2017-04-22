Desperate Bill O’Reilly Started Conspiracy Theory In Newly Uncovered Emails In Order To Keep His Job!

As it turns out, Bill O’Reilly was quite desperate to keep his job at Fox News. He wished to avoid being fired so much that he revealed a lot of incriminatory details in his newly revealed emails.

According to the messages, O’Reilly’s lawyers were ready to release a left-wing conspiracy theory if the now-former hosts’ situation got any worse.

As you may already be aware, O’Reilly was fired from his host job on O’Reilly Factor after it was revealed that several women accused him of sexual harassment. Shortly after, he stated that the claims were “unfounded.”

“If we show to Fox tomorrow, word will get out and the Thursday call may be canceled,” O’Reilly wrote in one email, which apparently was “accidentally” forwarded to Politico.

“So no formal sending to Rupert [Mudoch] until after the call.”

“You all should know that I will not put up with much more from FNC,” O’Reilly added.

As it turns out, O’Reilly and his attorneys were talking about another email from Mary Pat Bonner, whom they called “a Democratic fundraiser and ally of the liberal watchdog group Media Matters.”

They are, allegedly, the main reason why Fox News fired him after 21 years as the host of O’Reilly Factor.

Glenn Beck took to Twitter to make public a screenshot of the alleged email from Bonner.

The Bonner group/A Super PAC and fundraiser for Hillary & DNC. The Campaign against Bill OReily is orchestrated by MM & BG. #Smearproof pic.twitter.com/fklnDFuv5w — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) April 19, 2017

Angelo Carusone, the President of Media Matters, commented on Bill O’Reilly’s last effort to change his ruined public image and keep his host seat by claiming that their efforts were “very public.”

He then added that Media Matters is an ONG and the call was just to make sure they could “dig in for the long run.”

O’Reilly however, got fired beforehand.

“At least this explains why Glenn Beck launched a short-lived counter boycott yesterday morning against the companies that dropped O’Reilly,” Carusone added.

What do you think of the whole scandal? Did Bill O’Reilly deserve to lose his job at Fox News? Let us know your stance by leaving a comment down below!