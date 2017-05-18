FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Desperate Bill Cosby Rats Outs Drug Party Celebrity Pals To Escape Rape Sentencing!

Nick Markus Posted On 05/18/2017
bill cosby

Bill Cosby is so desperate to avoid prison time that he has decided to rat his old showbiz pals out and link them to a shocking sex and drug party. The man’s own trial is approaching, and the plan is to name other follow stars just to get an easier punishment.

The trial for drugging and raping Andrea Constand who was 30 years old back in 2004, is set to take place in June.

Now, by naming other stars, Cosby is trying to get them to testify that drugs and sex were common occurrences at Tinseltown parties.

Some of the stars targeted are John Amos, Jimmie Walker, Harvey Keitel and Six Million Dollar Man hunk Lee Majors.

According to an insider, “Cosby knows his back is to the wall and that his only hope is to give up the names of other celebs involved in a parade of parties.”

With that being said, it looks like the disgraced comedian who was accused of sexually abusing dozens of women in his long career wants to prove that what he did was the Hollywood norm at the time.

Witnesses and documents claim that Cosby would often party at the Playboy mansion with many other Hollywood stars and would even share “tips” about “how to get [women] right where you want them.”

One source close to the case has revealed that the pals who were on the receiving end of the “tips” were Ron O’Neal and now dead comedians Richard Pryor, Flip Wilson and Redd Foxx, among others.

The insider also stressed that indeed, what they did look a lot like a sex ring.

However, another source has revealed that Cosby’s plan may backfire because the stars in question are furious at him for linking them to the shameful scandal.

“Nobody in the business wants their names smeared by a rape case!”

But Cosby is ready to do everything it takes to clear his own name, even if that means dragging his pals through the mud.

“If he’s gotta name names to stay out of prison, then his defense team’s feeling is, ‘So be it,’” said the insider.

What do you think of the disgraced comedian’s plan to escape prison time?

7 Comments

Tammy
07/02/2017 at 6:03 pm
Reply

I know, I said the same thing. These women need to stop lying on Bill Cosby and leave him alone. I mean why wait till he’s kinda old then drag him thru the mud. It’s a disgrace. Bill Cosby has made millions of people laugh for decades and decades. Bills a good man. Just leave him be. In my opinion they are gold diggers!


Tommie
06/07/2017 at 7:40 am
Reply

Let’s see…. he’s black, rich and famous….can you say OJ?


Liz
05/25/2017 at 1:58 pm
Reply

President Obama gave the best answer:

“If you give a woman — or a man, for that matter — without his or her knowledge a drug and then have sex with that person without consent, that’s rape,” Obama said Wednesday at a White House press conference.

Thank you, President Obama! We REALLY miss you.


Natasha
05/22/2017 at 9:43 am
Reply

Too many women are coming forward for this to NOT be true. I Also personally think that no matter what age you are, everyone should have to pay the piper for thier actions in the end. I do believe that he did those horrible things and I hope he gets the proper help that he needs.


    Tammy
    07/02/2017 at 6:07 pm
    Reply

    Please who cares what ” o bomb head ‘ thinks! He’s stupid.

Tammy
05/19/2017 at 8:11 pm
Reply

I think this is ridiculous and the women are only seeing dollars signs. I don’t care what they say about Bill Cosby. I have always loved Bill Cosby and I always will. He’s a funny, smart, handsome, kind man! I think people just need to leave him alone. Geez he’s in his late 70s or 80s, let the guy enjoy the last of his life, he deserves to be happy!


Todd
05/19/2017 at 5:17 am
Reply

Hell yeah, these old as women and th then 15 yer old in the Playboy Mansion surely know why there were seeing Mr. Cosby. You wait nearly a thousand years then complain.

You have to ask the question, Why Bill Cosby? Is it because he was viewed as too big for a black man when he looking to purchase NBC?


