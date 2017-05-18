FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

Desperate Bill Cosby Rats Outs Drug Party Celebrity Pals To Escape Rape Sentencing!

Nick Markus Posted On 05/18/2017
bill cosbySource: epictimes.com

Bill Cosby is so desperate to avoid prison time that he has decided to rat his old showbiz pals out and link them to a shocking sex and drug party. The man’s own trial is approaching, and the plan is to name other follow stars just to get an easier punishment.

The trial for drugging and raping Andrea Constand who was 30 years old back in 2004, is set to take place in June.

Now, by naming other stars, Cosby is trying to get them to testify that drugs and sex were common occurrences at Tinseltown parties.

Some of the stars targeted are John Amos, Jimmie Walker, Harvey Keitel and Six Million Dollar Man hunk Lee Majors.

According to an insider, “Cosby knows his back is to the wall and that his only hope is to give up the names of other celebs involved in a parade of parties.”

With that being said, it looks like the disgraced comedian who was accused of sexually abusing dozens of women in his long career wants to prove that what he did was the Hollywood norm at the time.

Witnesses and documents claim that Cosby would often party at the Playboy mansion with many other Hollywood stars and would even share “tips” about “how to get [women] right where you want them.”

One source close to the case has revealed that the pals who were on the receiving end of the “tips” were Ron O’Neal and now dead comedians Richard Pryor, Flip Wilson and Redd Foxx, among others.

The insider also stressed that indeed, what they did look a lot like a sex ring.

However, another source has revealed that Cosby’s plan may backfire because the stars in question are furious at him for linking them to the shameful scandal.

“Nobody in the business wants their names smeared by a rape case!”

But Cosby is ready to do everything it takes to clear his own name, even if that means dragging his pals through the mud.

“If he’s gotta name names to stay out of prison, then his defense team’s feeling is, ‘So be it,’” said the insider.

What do you think of the disgraced comedian’s plan to escape prison time?

