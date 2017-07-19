FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Music

‘Despacito’ Makes History! It’s Now The Most Streamed Song Of All Time

Andy Cooper Posted On 07/19/2017
Daddy Yankee and Luis FonsiSource: Billboard

What zombies or aliens? ‘Despacito’ is the one that has taken over the world. The song has conquered all charts and is now the most played track on streaming platforms in the world history!

The original version and the remixed cut that features Justin Bieber, which is the one known in many English-speaking countries, pulled out an incredible 4.6 billion plays.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee released the song in January, while Justin joined the party just three months later, adding some English lyrics to the Spanish tune.

In just over six months, ‘Despacito’ proved to be a worldwide sensation, gaining more and more popularity. With 4.6 billion plays, the song probably hasn’t achieved its peak yet!

Today’s big announcement made by Universal Music, regarding the streaming hits, also underlines how many people have adopted such platforms as their go-to way to listen to the music.

The label hasn’t yet revealed which platforms were included in the count, but if we take a look at just a few of the larger players, we’ll find out that Universal should be pretty accurate.

‘Despacito’ has been an incredible success in every way and on every outlet available. On Spotify alone, the two different versions of the single have a combined 1.183 billion streams.

Bag the millions brought by smaller players like Amazon, Deezer or Tidal and the fact that the official video has just made its fastest climb to two billion plays on YouTube, and ‘Despacito’ turns into a huge ‘monster.’

The song has now blown past Justin Bieber’s ‘Sorry,’ meaning that the Canadian star is now the proud artist with the two most streamed songs in history.

‘Despacito’ has hit No. 1 in almost every country on the planet, so expect it to be around for a very long time.

