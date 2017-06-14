“Despacito” Makes A Fan Throw A Water Bottle Towards Justin Bieber

Don’t upset your fans, because you never know what’s about to happen! While performing at the Summerburst Festival in Stockholm, Sweden, over the weekend, Justin Bieber had to dodge a bottle thrown at him for refusing to sing “Despacito”.

The 23-year-old pop star provided his voice talent to create a very popular remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s hit single “Despacito”, but little did he know that this was going to turn back on him.

But it’s a valuable lesson for Justin, meaning that he probably should better learn the lyrics to the songs he sings, even if they’re in Spanish.

So, how did the incident occur? Well, someone in the audience yelled for Bieber to sing the Spanish-language track, but the Canadian born artist responded that he can’t do ‘Despacito”, because he doesn’t even know the words of the song.

And when you dare say something like that about “Despacito”, you’re simply asking for it.

An angry fan in the crowd hurled a water bottle at him, which he deftly eluded. Someone surely played some dodge ball during high school! And we have some footage:

But there was more! The artist, known for his bad temper, simply responded “Woah, don’t throw things at me, please.”

Is this the real Justin Bieber or has he been replaced by a clone?

In the past, the “Boyfriend” singer has stormed off stage and yelled at audience members for minor grievances like touching him or clapping off-beat, so his reaction it’s rather strange.

In his defense, Bieber actually tried to sing “Despacito,” but during a special appearance at 1 Oak in New York City last month, ending up replacing the lyrics of the song with some random words. Did he not learn anything while he was dating Selena?