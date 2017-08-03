Derick Dillard Slams Fellow TLC Star Jazz Jennings, For Being Trans In Offensice Post – Receives Backlash!

Counting On husband, Derick Dillard slammed the beloved teen in a controversial post. The reality TV star came under fire after attacking fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings.

The man attacked the 16-year-old transgender star in a promotional tweet for the TLC series.

‘What an oxymoron. A ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality. ‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it is ordained by God,’ the man wrote.

Dillard quickly received backlash for his offensive and ignorant tweet.

One user slammed him for being hypocritical and profiting from the network which airs content against his beliefs – don’t like it, don’t associate with it!

‘What an oxymoron. A Christian judging someone when our God calls us not to judge. Matthew 7:1. Disagree all you want but do not judge,’ another user said.

But when a third follower slammed the adult man for throwing shade at a teenage girl, Dillard finally backtracked.

But the second tweet caused even more controversy as Derick called Jazz a ‘him.’

‘I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have an issue with the words and definitely being propagated here,’ he posted.

As fans of I Am Jazz certainly already know, the show follows the life of Jennings, who transitioned from a male to a female, and her family.

The teen was diagnosed with gender identity disorder at the age of only four years old.

This season, the girl revealed that she has been considering gender reassignment surgery.

This is not the first time the Duggar family talks openly about their disapproval of the transgender community.

Dillard’s mother-in-law Michelle encouraged Arkansas residents to vote against an anti-discrimination ordinance to protect trans rights back in 2014.

Advertisement

Jazz or her family are yet to make a statement regarding Dillard’s tweets.