Home » Sports

Derek Jeter’s Wife Scored A Lifetime Supply Of This Food!

Todd Malm Posted On 05/14/2017
1.6K Views
Derek Jeter and Hannah DavisSource: Youtube.com

Derek Jeter was a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon recently and revealed his pregnant wife, Hannah Davis, scored a lifetime supply of beef jerky.

“I hate to say it because my wife is in the back, but when she was in New York for a launch week right after she had announced that she was pregnant, she was doing an interview, and they asked her, ‘Do you have any weird cravings?'”

According to Jeter, Hannah said she doesn’t eat red meat but she loves beef jerky, and because of one person’s generosity, now there is an enormous supply of jerky at their house.

When Jeter was asked what kind of gifts Hannah would like, he said, “If anybody’s listening, she really craves ice creams, strollers. She really loves Rolls Royces. She’s really craving them right now. Why not? Go for it!”

Derek is a 14-time MLB All-Star, and his number 2 will be retired during today’s Yankee’s game.

Jeter and his wife tied the knot in the summer of 2016, and she announced her pregnancy in February of 2017.

The soon-to-be-dad said when you’re expecting a child a person’s heart is flooded with emotions one never thought possible, including the hope and wonder of what their child’s first word might be.

Derek and Hanna were spotted leaving a restaurant in the Big Apple on Friday.

Analysists at Stubhub predicted the 42-year-old baseball star would fill the stadium because his retiring game is currently the most in-demand game of the season.

It may be the biggest retirement game for a uniform number in the history of professional sports, with an $284 average ticket price for today’s game. It will be the best-selling game of the entire year!

