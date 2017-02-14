Derek Jeter’s Wife Hannah Davis Announces Pregnancy

The 42-year-old ex-MLB star Derek Jeter and his beautiful wife, Hannah, have announced that they are expecting their first child. Hannah revealed the news on her husband’s website The Players’ Tribune in a blog post titled ‘The Derek I Know’, gushing about her husband and the future he envisions for their family.

Hannah also announced that she is expecting a child in her latest Sports Illustrated feature which will come out later this year. She also revealed that their unborn child is a girl, and disclosed that the ex-Yankees captain has already picked out a name for her.

Hannah, who recently started using her husband’s surname professionally, expressed some sadness that the couple’s children will never get to experience their father in his old domain. Jeter’s baseball number is set to be retired on the 14th of May.

Hannah’s touching post was published as the first of a set of a new editorial series in which Derek’s close friends and family will share insights into the athlete. In the post, the mother-to-be admitted that she didn’t know a lot about the baseball star when she was introduced to him by one of their mutual friends.

Hannah Jeter, formerly known as Hannah Davis, was raised in St Thomas, in the US Virgin Islands. She appeared in campaigns for Blue Label and Ralph Lauren before she rose to fame appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit Issue in 2015.

Sports Illustrated announced that Hannah would be returning to its swimsuit edition this year, making it her fifth time appearing in it. The blonde beauty was shot on a beach in Mexico, some weeks after finding out that she was pregnant.