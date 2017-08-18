Derek Jeter And Wife Hannah Welcome Baby Girl Bella, Yankees Congratulate Retired Baseball Star

Derek Jeter is finally a new dad, and as expected, he is over the moon about it! The former baseball star and his wife Hannah welcomed a baby girl that they named Bella Raine. Today, August 18, the New York Yankees took to social media to congratulate the retired pro player on becoming a father.

The 43-year-old sportsman’s former team made it very clear that they are super excited to meet the new addition to the family in their short but sweet post.

‘Congrats to Derek and Hannah Jeter on the birth of their daughter, Bella Raine Jeter. We cannot wait to meet her!’ the team tweeted.

As fans may already be aware, Derek Jeter and the gorgeous swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated tied the knot in July of last year.

When it comes to starting a new family, the couple did not waste any time, and so, in February of 2017, they announced Hannah was pregnant with their first child together.

Now, the baby girl is here, and the new parents couldn’t be more excited to love and see her grow up.

We are sure fans are looking forwards to seeing the cute girl on social media.

Congratulations to the new family, we wish you all the happiness you deserve!

What do you think of the name they chose for the newborn? Do you believe the former pro baseball player is going to be a good father?