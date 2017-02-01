Derek Fisher’s 5 NBA Rings Reportedly Stolen from His Home

Derek Fisher’s home allegedly got burglarized on Monday morning. We’ve learned that the former L.A Laker told the police that someone broke into his Los Angeles home and stole more than $250,000 worth of valuable jewelry…and get this, his 5 NBA Championship rings he won during his years with L.A Lakers.

We’ve also been told that the NBA legend reported the burglary telling the police that he left his home around 7:30 AM and when he returned some hours later it was clear that someone had broken into his home.

A law enforcement source tells us that the police believe the burglar got into the house through a side door – and went for his valuable jewelry collection.

Among the stolen items were Fisher’s 5 NBA rings, which have a reported value of $13,500 each. According to the source, other jewelry was stolen as well.

The story is still developing, and we’re told the officials are currently investigating the case. There haven’t been any arrests made as of today.

But there are some good news. We’ve learned that Fisher won’t be ringless for long, as the L.A Lakers are willing to help him get them replaced.

An L.A Lakers rep says it is possible for Fisher to get the rings replaced and the team would be more than happy to work with the companies that made the NBA rings to get them re-made for Fisher.

That doesn’t mean the Lakers will pay for the new bling though. It just means that they would essentially authorize the companies to create brand new rings for the NBA legend.

We hope Derek has a good home insurance policy in case missing valuables can’t be recovered by the police.