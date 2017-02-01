Denis Villeneuve To Direct Dune Reboot

Many fans were waiting impatiently until now. It is official: “Dune” will make its return to the big screen. Brian Herbert, Frank Herbert’s son, announced on Wednesday, February 1st that the space saga written by his father would be turned into a new film adaptation.

Brian Herbert will serve as a producer on the proposed adaptation.

Behind the camera is the very talented Denis Villeneuve, who is up for 6 Oscars for his sci-fi film “Arrival,” not to mention “Blade Runner 2049” sequel arrives in October.

Legendary Pictures bought the rights to “Dune” last year, reports AP.

Fans of the book have a hard time forgetting the movie adaptation by David Lynch released in 1984, which was both a commercial and critical failure.

It's official — Legendary Pictures has signed the very talented Denis Villeneuve to direct the exciting new DUNE series film project. — Brian Herbert (@DuneAuthor) February 1, 2017

The new film by Denis Villeneuve is certainly not presented as a remake but a reboot , that is a different new feature film, even if it is based on the same original work. It remains to be seen if he will succeed in convincing the sometimes very demanding fans of Frank Herbert.

Dune takes place in a distant future and involves a feud over control of a desert planet rich in resources.

Herbert wrote six novels in the “Dune” series, beginning in 1965, reports CNET.