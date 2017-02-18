Democrats Try To Force Donald Trump To Release His Tax Returns Using 1920s Law

Democrats are trying their best to force Donald Trump to publish his tax returns, even if that means employing a very old and obscure 1920s law.

Bill Pascrell, a Congressman representing New Jersey who serves on the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, asked its chairman, Kevin Brady, to order the Treasury Department to release the President’s tax returns to the committee.

An almost forgotten law dating since 1924 gives congressional committees the right to examine tax returns.

The obscure law was used when Congress when Richard Nixon’s returns in 1974 were examined and again in 2014 when the Ways and Means Committee was conducting an investigation into organizations being granted non-profit status.

However, the committee voted against employing the law to ask for Trump’s tax returns to be published. All 23 Republican members voted against it.

However, Pascrell said he will continue the fight so that Donald Trump can be held accountable over any potential conflicts of interest.

“This isn’t for the Democrats or the Republicans, and it’s not to embarrass anybody,” he said.

“This is to make sure the American people know the facts, and if there are conflicts, they need to be resolved.”

The congressman questioned whether his efforts would succeed, saying many Republicans in Congress “are absolutely intimidated by this president”.

Hillary Clinton released her records last August of last year, but Trump has continuously refused to do the same.

Trump said that he was unable to publish his returns because he was undergoing an audit. However, his excuse makes no sense since there is no US law preventing someone under audit from publishing their tax returns.

Kellyanne Conway, repeated the claim in January, tweeting that the President was “under audit and will not release until that is completed”.

Conway had earlier stated that Trump “is not going to release his tax returns” because “people don’t care”.