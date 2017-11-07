FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
justin bieber corey feldman angelina jolie Dean McDermott demi moore 50 cent bryan tanaka Sean Hannity sarah hyland khloe kardashian blake lively ben affleck sean astin harvey weinstein mark wahlberg Eniko Parrish Rose McGowan george clooney danny masterson blake shelton tom hanks Larry David kate middleton
Home » Hollywood

Demi Moore Under Fire As Video Of Her Kissing Underage Boy Surfaces

Charisse Van Horn Posted On 11/07/2017
1
706 Views
2


Demi Moore Philip TanziniSource: Entertainment Tonight

Demi Moore is under fire as a video of her kissing an underage boy has surfaced. The video that depicts a 19-year-old Demi fawning and kissing her 15-year-old General Hospital co-star Philip Tanzini at what was his birthday party. Entertainment Tonight uncovered the video that was filmed in 1982, back in 2012, and controversy ensued. The Daily Mail wrote about the video and described Demi Moore as a cougar. This was back when she and Ashton Kutcher were an item as Dem was 16-years-older than him. Now, people want to know if there’s a double standard when it comes to older women and younger men or boys, as compared to older men and girls. Would a video showing a 19-year-old man kissing and swooning over a 15-year-old girl spark outrage?

The full video has been viewed more than six million times on YouTube. You can watch it in the video player below. Demi Moore was married to her first husband Freddy Moore at the time the video was filmed.

Some are finding the video so disturbing they are asking if anyone is investigating or accusing Demi of exhibiting predatory behavior. Others are leaving comments on social media networks indicating a kiss from 19-year-old Demi Moore would have been a dream come true.

The video received renewed attention when a Twitter user shared it in the comment section to one of Corey Feldman’s tweets.

Corey Feldman is currently receiving a lot of media attention as he has finally sat for an interview with the Los Angeles Police Department and revealed the names of the men he alleges abused him while a child/teen star in Hollywood.

The tweet states that Twitter has tried to ban the poster from sharing. It’s unclear if this is an accurate statement and if it is true, what grounds Twitter would have to block the video.

Some have remarked that it appears Demi Moore is a bit tipsy, and have justified her behavior because it was a party and she may have had too much to drink.

It’s also been pointed out that when Kevin Spacey was accused of sexually harassing 14-year-old Anthony Rapp, the actor attributed his behavior to alcohol and claimed not to remember the incident.

What do you think?

Should Demi Moore receive the same treatment men in Hollywood are currently facing, or is there a different set of standards in play since Moore is a woman and Philip Tanzini seemingly enjoyed the attention?

Advertisement

Do you think Demi Moore’s behavior is acceptable or inappropriate?

Post Views: 706

Read more about demi moore Philip Tanzini

Advertisement

You may also like
Demi Moore Cheated Death In Cocaine Overdose!
10/05/2017
Demi Moore Talks Sexism And Joining ‘Empire’
09/30/2017
Pained Ashton Kutcher Not Allowed To See Ex Demi Moore’s Kids: He Was Their Stepfather For 8 Years!
06/22/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Roberta Jones
11/07/2017 at 1:27 pm
Reply

What’s good for the goose is also good for the gander.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *