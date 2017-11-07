Demi Moore Under Fire As Video Of Her Kissing Underage Boy Surfaces

Demi Moore is under fire as a video of her kissing an underage boy has surfaced. The video that depicts a 19-year-old Demi fawning and kissing her 15-year-old General Hospital co-star Philip Tanzini at what was his birthday party. Entertainment Tonight uncovered the video that was filmed in 1982, back in 2012, and controversy ensued. The Daily Mail wrote about the video and described Demi Moore as a cougar. This was back when she and Ashton Kutcher were an item as Dem was 16-years-older than him. Now, people want to know if there’s a double standard when it comes to older women and younger men or boys, as compared to older men and girls. Would a video showing a 19-year-old man kissing and swooning over a 15-year-old girl spark outrage?

The full video has been viewed more than six million times on YouTube. You can watch it in the video player below. Demi Moore was married to her first husband Freddy Moore at the time the video was filmed.

Some are finding the video so disturbing they are asking if anyone is investigating or accusing Demi of exhibiting predatory behavior. Others are leaving comments on social media networks indicating a kiss from 19-year-old Demi Moore would have been a dream come true.

The video received renewed attention when a Twitter user shared it in the comment section to one of Corey Feldman’s tweets.

Corey Feldman is currently receiving a lot of media attention as he has finally sat for an interview with the Los Angeles Police Department and revealed the names of the men he alleges abused him while a child/teen star in Hollywood.

The tweet states that Twitter has tried to ban the poster from sharing. It’s unclear if this is an accurate statement and if it is true, what grounds Twitter would have to block the video.

Some have remarked that it appears Demi Moore is a bit tipsy, and have justified her behavior because it was a party and she may have had too much to drink.

It’s also been pointed out that when Kevin Spacey was accused of sexually harassing 14-year-old Anthony Rapp, the actor attributed his behavior to alcohol and claimed not to remember the incident.

What do you think?

Should Demi Moore receive the same treatment men in Hollywood are currently facing, or is there a different set of standards in play since Moore is a woman and Philip Tanzini seemingly enjoyed the attention?

Do you think Demi Moore’s behavior is acceptable or inappropriate?