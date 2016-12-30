Demi Moore Joins Scientology

Demi Moore is in a difficult place in her life and her need for spiritual guidance in order to get over the troubles in her life are taking her straight to the Church of Schientology’s gate. The actress feels like joining the controversial cult might change her life to the better.

Advertisement

According to sources close to the troubled star, Moore has given up on Kabbalah and already signed up to become integral part of Scientology. She is not fazed by the negative publicity the Church is receiving due to Leah Remini’s documentary and numerous televised appearances during which she slammed the cult as being abusive of its members and an all-around horrible community to be in.

Remini is a believable source considering she has been part of Scientology before she managed to escape the hell-hole. But despite that, Demi Moore has still decided to go through with her initiation into the cult.

According to an insider, Demi most probably feels safe with her decision because a family member was part of the Church and she is somewhat familiar with the concept.

“Her mom was a Scientologist and Demi used to go to Scientology meetings.”

What stopped her from becoming a full-fledged member was her relationship with Bruce Willis, explained the insider. “But when she hooked up with Bruce [Willis], he banned her from going further.”

Recently, the actress started dating Sean Friday, who is the son of high-ranking Church members and her interest in the cult has been awakened. However, nowadays their relationship has somewhat naturally ended but the much younger ex is still teaching her about the many benefits of the faith.

“She knows her support of Scientology will be a huge coup for the religion, so she’s only making very discreet inquiries at the moment,” stated the insider. “But she feels there’s something missing in her life.”

Advertisement

Will she be able to find that something in Scientology?