Demi Lovato’s $8 Million Home at Risk After Huge Landslide

After a landslide sent tons of dirt and mud crashing into a couple of other houses close by, Demi Lovato’s new $8.3 million Hollywood Hills home is at risk of sliding down a cliff completely.

The singer’s house, purchased just last fall, was red-tagged on Monday night when mud and debris from the backyard of a home above hers slid downhill towards what is her property.

The landslide blocked off access to Lovato’s home from the street and crashed into the properties next door, trapping some of her neighbors inside their houses and burying at least one car.

Because of the great danger, many of the houses affected by the landslide were evacuated. The natural incident even knocked out the electricity to 400 nearby residencies when debris buried two power poles and ripped off power lines.

Although Demi bought the expensive house back in September the singer has not moved in yet.

On Tuesday, safety inspectors came to assess the damage and check if the houses are at risk in case of another mud slide.

“It’s going to take a while to see exactly what the cause was,’ David Lara, a spokesman for the Department of Building and Safety told the LA Times. ‘Of course we think last week’s rain probably contributed to it.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said an estimated 20 tons of earth came cascading down the hill.

Authorities released search dogs to check the rubble for people who may have been trapped, but fortunately no one seemed to be hurt. However, some homeowners were temporarily trapped in their own houses and needed rescuing.

Electricity was soon restored to most residents.

LAFD spokesman Erik Scott told KTLA that things could have “been much worse.”

“We have predominantly backyards that are affected. Some individuals that were trapped, but we’re evacuating them out now,” he said on Monday night.

Although no one was injured, a few residents requested the help of fire crews to exit their homes.