Demi Lovato Spotted Holding Hands With Rumored Girlfriend Lauren Abedini, See Photos

Demi Lovato was recently spotted holding hand with Lauren Abedini, and fans are freaking out. Demi Lovato has previously indicated she may be bisexual, but this is the first time fans have named a suspected girlfriend for the Disney star and Grammy-nominated singer. The rumors began circulating when fans saw Demi Lovato and Lauren Abedini displaying some serious PDA at Disneyland. Is Lauren Abedini Demi’s new girlfriend?

Demi’s fans not only witnessed the pair displaying public signs of affection, but the also captured photos of the intimate moments and posted them online.

Abedini is a Los Angeles based D.J. known by the name Kittens. The two appeared happy and proud to be in each other’s company and they were photographed holding hands and walking with their arms around each other. You may see photos of Demi Lovato and Lauren Abedini below.

Demi Lovato with Lauren Abedini. pic.twitter.com/ICiRxRXaJG — YOUNGER NOW Stan (@FetusMija) September 11, 2017

Though the two haven’t come forward to publicly confirm or deny the dating rumors, many fans are looking at the pictures and have determined the two are a couple and are dating.

Demi Lovato ayer junto a Lauren Abedini en Disneylandia. ¿Laumi?, ¿Dauren? o ¿Lemi? 😂 I LOVE THIS! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/CWTGgvC6qa — Jonatic (@DianaCarrizo13) September 11, 2017

In 2015, Alan Carr interviewed Demi Lovato about her song “Cool for the Summer” and he asked her if the lyrics were about lesbianism. Lovato neither confirmed or denied that the lyrics were about lesbianism and also stated that her songs’ lyrics are based on her personal experiences.

Her response to questions about sexuality also caused many to believe Demi Lovato is bisexual.

You can watch the video with the lyrics as well as the interview in the video players below.

As Demi’s fans already feel that she has admitted to being bisexual, no one seems surprised about the possible relationship with Lauren Abedini.

Some have remarked that Demi’s girlfriend is gorgeous and they have waited a long time to see Demi publicly come out as bisexual.

What do you think about the photos? Do you think Demi Lovato and Lauren Abedini are in a relationship? Some fans are commenting that the photos reveal a more intimate relationship than what would be considered a typical friendship.

If you look at the photos, both Demi Lovato and Lauren Abedini are full of smiles and look extremely happy.

Advertisement

Demi Lovato was in a six-year relationship with actor Wilmer Valderrama. They ended their relationship in June 2016.