FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Chris Cornell kathy griffin Brandy Norwood fergie taylor swift ariana grande justin bieber olivia newton-john Cherry Seaborn Taboo Nawasha adam levine charlotte church selena gomez katy perry cher the weeknd madonna harry styles john stamos ryan seacrest miley cyrus
Home » Music

Demi Lovato Revenge-Disses Kathy Griffin Following Comedian’s Press Conference On Trump Scandal

Nick Markus Posted On 06/03/2017
0
334 Views
0


demi lovato kathy griffinSource: eonline.com

Wait, did Demi Lovato throw shade at the already criticized comedienne for her decapitated Donald Trump picture? Fans have been asking themselves this question after the singer posted a few cryptic messages on her social media yesterday afternoon.

Not too long after Kathy Griffin opened up about the scandal in a press conference alongside her lawyer Lisa Bloom, Lovato took to Twitter with an ambiguous post.

Demi wrote that she finds it funny how bullies can also play the victim.

One fan of Demi seemed to agree as they slammed Griffin’s promise that she will continue making fun of Trump, just like she made fun of Demi when she went to rehab.

Earlier in the day, Kathy and her lawyers organized a press conference to address her scandalous post.

The comedian shared on social media a picture of her holding by the hair a severed, bloody mannequin head looking like Donald Trump.

Soon after the post became viral and she received a lot of hate for it, Kathy uploaded a video of her seemingly overcome by regret, apologizing for her bad call.

However, during the press conference, Griffin changed her approach to the situation and claimed she was being bullied into silence by the President.

She explained that Trump and Melania are personally trying to ruin her career and even life.

Meanwhile, a tweet from back in 2014 of Griffin dissing Lovato has resurfaced.

At the time a fan asked the comedian to name one celebrity she met that she thought was a douche.

‘Probably Debbie Lovato. Plus she should calm the f down bout Lady Gaga getting barfed on,’ Griffin answered.

In addition, in her tell-all book, ‘Kathy Griffin’s Celebrity Run-Ins,’ the comedian dedicated several pages to Lovato.

Advertisement

What do you think of Demi’s revenge diss?

Post Views: 334

Read more about kathy griffin demi lovata

Advertisement

You may also like
Kathy Griffin Breaks Down At Trump Scandal Press Conference – Despite Death Threats She Will Not Be Silenced!
06/02/2017
Donald Trump Slams Kathy Griffin For Her “Sick” Picture, Melania And Son Respond As Well!
06/01/2017
Jim Carrey Defends Griffin’s Controversial Picture: Comedians Are The “Last Line Of Defense” Against Trump
06/01/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *