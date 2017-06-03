Demi Lovato Revenge-Disses Kathy Griffin Following Comedian’s Press Conference On Trump Scandal

Wait, did Demi Lovato throw shade at the already criticized comedienne for her decapitated Donald Trump picture? Fans have been asking themselves this question after the singer posted a few cryptic messages on her social media yesterday afternoon.

Not too long after Kathy Griffin opened up about the scandal in a press conference alongside her lawyer Lisa Bloom, Lovato took to Twitter with an ambiguous post.

Demi wrote that she finds it funny how bullies can also play the victim.

One fan of Demi seemed to agree as they slammed Griffin’s promise that she will continue making fun of Trump, just like she made fun of Demi when she went to rehab.

Earlier in the day, Kathy and her lawyers organized a press conference to address her scandalous post.

The comedian shared on social media a picture of her holding by the hair a severed, bloody mannequin head looking like Donald Trump.

Soon after the post became viral and she received a lot of hate for it, Kathy uploaded a video of her seemingly overcome by regret, apologizing for her bad call.

However, during the press conference, Griffin changed her approach to the situation and claimed she was being bullied into silence by the President.

She explained that Trump and Melania are personally trying to ruin her career and even life.

Meanwhile, a tweet from back in 2014 of Griffin dissing Lovato has resurfaced.

At the time a fan asked the comedian to name one celebrity she met that she thought was a douche.

‘Probably Debbie Lovato. Plus she should calm the f down bout Lady Gaga getting barfed on,’ Griffin answered.

In addition, in her tell-all book, ‘Kathy Griffin’s Celebrity Run-Ins,’ the comedian dedicated several pages to Lovato.

What do you think of Demi’s revenge diss?