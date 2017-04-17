Demi Lovato Opens Up About Her Lack Of Female Friends Growing Up

Demi Lovato, the singer and voice actress for Smurfette in the new The Smurf’s film, has a lot in common with the famous character, and in ways that a person wouldn’t expect.

The singer revealed in a new interview with Mamamia that at the start of her career, her friends were almost exclusively male in part because she made a deliberate effort to surround herself with men rather than women.

She said, “In my work environment, I used to only surround myself with me. I only had guys in my bad, and I toured with guys, and my tour manager was a guy and this and that.”

Eventually, Demi decided to look at her life and try and understand why she was purposefully avoiding women and wanting to keep them out of her life.

She said, “I made a specific change. There was a time I used to say that I just didn’t get along with girls.” Lovato went on to say she thinks she avoided them because Demi felt as if she couldn’t trust any women.

The singer said now she made an effort to surround herself with strong women and it has had a tremendous impact on her life. The famous songstress added she is in a much happier position now that she has befriended inspiring and empowered women whom she views as role models.

Even though she has changed, she still feels a special connection to Smurfette because she knows what it means to be the only girl in a boy-filled universe.

She said, “I really relate to Smurfette because I was the only female for a little bit (in my world).” Eventually, she found people she could relate to and was incredibly grateful for her progression.