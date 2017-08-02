Demi Lovato Is Feeling Herself – Posts Stunning Photo Of Her Toned Abs – Wants People To Stop Labeling As ‘Bipolar’

At the age of 24, pop music star Demi Lovato is finally coming to terms with some of her insecurities and has decided to work hard to get the body of her dream.

Tuesday afternoon, the stunning singer from New Mexico took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of her toned abs and told the world once and for all that she is feeling herself.

In the caption section, the “Stone Cold” diva explained why she usually avoids posting photos of her stomach on social media.

It was a surprising admission, but Lovato is known for being real when it comes to her shortcomings.

The note read: “I rarely post pics with my belly button showing because I’m normally insecure about showing my full stomach but I’ve been working really hard and thanks to @d.leith and his yummy food with @lockhartandleith I’ve been seeing progress so I thought I’d post this cause I’m feeling myself right now!!”

This is a significant milestone for someone who has battled body image issues in the past decade. She was always open about her problems.

Lovato has made a lot of progress, but it has not always been easy.

In April, she wrote on Twitter: “Sometimes when I’m having bad body image issue days, I remind myself that I’d rather live in freedom from my eating disorder than worry about what people think about my body. I am more than a number and a jean size. F— yeah!”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” artist also wants people to know that she is more than her mental issues.

For example, some in media often refer to her bipolar diagnosis. She is tired of this and is hoping that they will stop

She explained: “I think when people refer to me as being bipolar, it is something that’s true – I am bipolar – but I do not like people to use it as a label. It is something that I have; it is not who I am.”

The photo of Lovato’s toned midriff has gone viral, and her supporters did not hold back in their praises.

Most of them said she looks perfect.