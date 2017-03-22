Demi Lovato Gets On Twitter And Talks About Her Stolen Photo!

If Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried decided to hire lawyers in response to the unauthorized release of hacked, private photos, Demi Lovato chose to laugh it out on Twitter.

The “Body Say” singer is the latest victim of the hackers who seek private celebrity photos, but Demi seems to have better things to do than to worry about the scandal.

A photo of Lovato allegedly wearing an unzipped hoodie in bed has made the internet even more popular this week. On Tuesday, the 24-year-old singer made fun of the hackers on Twitter, using quite a few Tears of Joy emojis to express her confidence.

So, while other celebrities are attempting to secure justice using legal channels, Lovato posted a series of tweets reminding everyone that she feels very comfortable in her own skin.

I love how everyone’s freaking out about one picture. It’s not nude and it’s just cleavage 😂 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 22, 2017

The former Disney star let her nearly 42 million followers know that the stolen photo of her it’s not nude, but just a cleavage, and that the world has seen her naked before, so it’s not a big deal. Demi referred to her Vanity Fair photoshoot from 2015, where she posed without makeup or retouching.

Still, rumors say there is a more revealing photo of the star somewhere on the internet, waiting to pop any day now. But it’s now pretty clear where Demi stands on the problem, right?

Lovato is one of several female celebrities that suffered from stolen personal photos since the begging of the year. For Demi, this isn’t the first such incident that she has to handle. Photos of the former X Factor judge were posted to her then-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama’s hacked Twitter account in 2014.

Advertisement

Even after all this, Lovato remains a very relaxed, confident and funny woman.