Demi Lovato Gets 25th Birthday Salutations From Nick Jonas And Other Stars

Demi Lovato is officially 25-years-old! The singer turned 25 today, Sunday, August 20th, and she received a ton of sweet birthday tributes on social media, including from her mom, Kelly Clarkson, Ellen DeGeneres, and Nick Jonas.

Her mom wrote, “Happy Birthday, beautiful girl.”

“I love you, @ddlovato Love, Momma #HappyBirthdayDemi.”

Nick, who is her business partner, posted several old pictures of the pair on Instagram and celebrated their past.

In case you didn’t know, Nick has worked with her for a long time.

They co-starred on Camp Rock, co-founded a record label, and even toured together at one point.

In his post, he wrote, “Happy birthday @ddlovato we’ve seen a lot of life together already. Much more to come as well. I admire you so much and am so grateful to have you in my life. Wish I could be with you today to celebrate! I know you won’t ever let me live it down that you’re a month older than me.”

Happy birthday, @DDLovato! Sorry not sorry I made this montage for you. pic.twitter.com/GK0RlO08kO — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 20, 2017

Kelly Clarkson sent her birthday wishes too.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday @ddlovato, Hope you have an amazing day.”

Ellen DeGeneres, whom Demi collaborates with regularly on her popular television show, celebrated the singer’s special day as well.

She wrote, “Happy birthday, @DDLovato! Sorry not sorry I made this montage for you.”

Advertisement

Even though we’re not entirely sure how she will be spending her birthday, she said the previous day that she would be giving herself a “surprise birthday party,” with the rapper 2 Chainz. Happy birthday Demi! We hope you have a good one and a great future ahead of you!