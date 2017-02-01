Demi Lovato Criticizes Immigration Ban, Receives Mixed Reactions

Demi Lovato is one of the many celebrities who have decided to use their media influence to fight against the unfair Immigration Ban, Trump has put in motion.

The singer, who is also a huge advocate of feminism, took to social media in a call for equality not only in America, but in the entire world.

On Monday, Lovato posted on Instagram a picture of a man raising a sign that says: “Without immigrants, there would be no U.S.A.” amid a public protest.

Demi kept the description to a minimum, only adding the hashtag “#letthemin” to voice out her disagreement with Trump’s executive decision.

In a follow-up post, Lovato shared an artwork showing a woman of color getting a hug from the Statue of Liberty.

In this second post, the artist wrote that she dreams to see a world that propagates equality among people from different races, religions and walks of life, adding the same “#letthemin” hashtag.

As it always happens her posts awoke mixed reactions among her followers.

“You are so inspirational. Thanks for your support to immigrants,” said one fan.

However, another commented: “Demi, I love you and I stand with you on everything… just not this.”

Demi Lovato is a true advocate of human rights and she was even present at the Women’s March on January 21, joining the crowd in Los Angeles and echoing their call for equality.

Aside from her busy life and advocating for human rights Demi still finds a little time to work out and tone her body in the gym.

Lovato’s fitness trainer, Jay Glazer, recently revealed to People that the actress-singer spends up to four hours a day at the gym.

“This is her safe haven. Demi will be here for four hours a day,” Glazer stated. “It’s her one place where she doesn’t have to be a pop star … She lights up when she comes in here.”