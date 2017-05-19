FREE NEWSLETTER
Music

Demi Lovato Confirms Her New Album For 2017 Amid Criticisms Of Cultural Appropriation

Bridget Hill Posted On 05/19/2017
Demi LovatoSource: Trendsylvania.com

Demi Lovato revealed that her new album is on the way, so if you haven’t got enough of her song “No Promises,” don’t worry because there is more for you to enjoy! In an interview with Billboard, Demi said she was “releasing an album later this year,” so her fans can get ready and look forward to it.

The 24-year-old singer is planning to switch things up; Demi revealed she it would be more soulful and have a Rhythm and Blue-type edge to it.

She continued, she “actually wants(s) to go a totally different way,” with her album and wants it to be more passionate.

Lovato is still in the process of writing, so we’ll see what the new album brings!

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Demi said the challenges she faces everyday play a huge role in the development of her songs.

She said “everyone goes through ups and downs,” and she writes about that experience.

It's HERE!! 🤞🏼The #NoPromisesVideo with @cheatcodesmusic is out now! Link in bio

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Lovato received a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album for her album titled Confident, which featured the hugely successful song, Cool For The Summer.

The songstress is busy with other ventures including a capsule collection with Fabletics and a Youtube documentary called, I Am: Demi Lovato.

Despite her burgeoning career lately, the singer is currently under fire for her hairstyle in the music video No Promises with Cheat Codes.

Some fans enjoyed the video while other fans are accusing her of “cultural appropriation.”

Some Twitter users have slammed Demi’s look while others have defended her saying her hair is merely twisted.

One Twitter user said: “Didn’t Demi Lovato get the memo about dreadlocks? I don’t understand why this is still happening tbh.”

