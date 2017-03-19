Demi Lovato Celebrates 5 Years Of Being Sober And Talks Mental Health In Inspiring Post

When she was no older than 18, Demi Lovato entered rehab because of her depression, substance abuse, and bulimia.

Now, five years later, the singer and actress is very happy and proud to claim she has been sober ever since!

Demi took to social media to share her journey and explained that although it hasn’t been easy, she is extremely happy to have overcome her addiction.

Lovato posted a progress tracker from The Twelve Steps of Alcoholics Anonymous on her Instagram, captioning the picture: “So grateful. It’s been quite the journey. So many ups and downs.”

“So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession. I’m so proud of myself but I couldn’t have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me.” The star wrote.

In the end, Demi did not forget to show gratitude towards her fans as well, for sticking with her through thick and thin.

“Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me.”

Lovato also openly talked about dealing with bipolar disorder and how it has opened the path towards wanting to help others in need as well.

She shared how alone she felt while dealing with it and how it was only when she actively searched for help that things started to change. This motivated her to help others in the same situation.

Demi Lovato wanted to make it very clear to people that asking for help when you need it is a sign of strength and not weakness.

Today we are premiering Beyond Silence, a #BeVocalSpeakUp documentary that shows how the power of one voice can inspire and help so many others. We follow three different people –Jeff, Lauren and Lloyd – whose lives have changed by speaking up for mental health. Watch the documentary at BeVocalSpeakUp.com and help us spread the word! A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Feb 22, 2017 at 2:56pm PST

She became a mental health advocate later on and strongly believes in using her voice as a celebrity to spread awareness on what it really means to have mental problems.

People dealing with mental health conditions face many challenges—from being misunderstood in society to limited access to specific programs.

“Whether it’s through meeting with elected officials or getting the word out through social media, we need to work together to end bias and improve understanding,” Demi stated.