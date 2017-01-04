Demi Lovato and Luke Rockhold Break Up

No, say it isn’t so. The pop star and the UFC hunk Luke Rockhold are over, according to multiple sources connected to the situation. The former couple who started dating in November of 2016, a little while after meeting at an MMA gym in L.A, have recently called it quits recently, as their relationship didn’t quite click.

However, Demi Lovato doesn’t seem like she needs a girl’s night out. The heart attack singer, was pictured with MMA fighter Guilherme Vasconcelos, popularly known as Bomba in a New Year’s picture posted on his Instagram. They looked more than friendly too. She reportedly spent New Year’s eve with the Brazilian fighter, and then went to the movies the next day. Rebound game 100.

Even though it’s technically a rebound, the two have prior history. The two dated last summer but the 24-year-old singer moved on to former UFC Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold. She dated ‘Bomba’ back in July, a short time after her split with her former long time boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama. A close source says it was just a fling, and that it didn’t last long.

We’re pretty sure she liked him but she was still hurting from her break up, so they couldn’t start something. But new year, new opportunities. She met the massive MMA fighter at the popular West Hollywood Unbreakable Performance Center, where they both work out.

A close source said the reported couple are just having fun and that Demi’s still looking to meet new people.