DeMario Jackson Slams Rachel Lindsay: ‘Stop Being Petty On Social Networks!’

Despite the fact that DeMario Jackson was one of the competitors for Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay’s heart on the hit show, after she confronted him about having a girlfriend, the two started feuding. It looks like the bad blood is still running deep even after the season’s end.

As fans of The Bachelorette already know, the desirable woman sent Jackson home after just two weeks in the competition.

Now, DeMario decided to slam Lindsay over her Friday tweets about #loyalty, saying that Bachelor friendships are fleeting and fickle.

The man posted a photo featuring him and co-stars Adam Gottschalk and Dean Unglert captioning it: ‘’These Bachelor friendships are fickle and fleeting, ‘ and I disagree. These Bachelor friendships got me through a dark time, and I am grateful to my brothers, sisters, and Bachelor nation. Hopefully that someone will find real love in paradise next year and stop being petty on social networks. #RoseBoys #Brothers #Blonde #ImBeingPettyNow #TodayIGotTime #TYBG #HiMom.’

Just last month, Rachel replied to DeMario’s accusations that she is only into white men and that was made very clear during his time on the show as she had ‘that vibe.’

Jackson claimed that the very first week of the competition the men sat down together and DeMario told them that the last four would be Peter, Dean, and Brian as well as a black representative just for the sake of diversity – either DeMario or Eric.

Rachel shot back by mentioning the woman who claimed Jackson had been dating her before joining the show – Lexi Thexton.

‘Says the guy that dated Lexi. DeMario never knew me and still doesn’t,’ the Bachelorette said.

As fans may remember, the woman claimed he suddenly stopped talking to her just to be on the show, not even making an effort to end it properly.

The scandal led Lindsay to send DeMario home.